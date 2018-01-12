Arthur Sakunc: I rise the issue and announce that there are other factors, putting Armen’s and Smbat’s lives in danger (video)

It is already known that Armen Bilyan, a member of Sasna Tsrer, stopped the hunger strike. He is replaced to the “Hospital for Convicts” penitentiary after 25 days’ hunge strike. Smbat Barseghyan still continues the hunger strike. Their demand is unchangeable: they want to be replaced from “Nubarashen” penitentiary to “Armavir” penitentiary.

Advocate Arthur Sakunc suggests understanding the underlying theme of Armen Bilyan’s and Smbat Barseghyan’s announcement. There are at least 800 detainees in the “Nubarashen” penitentiary, but why do only they complain about the conditions?

“Aren’t those people able to get used to the conditions like others do? The reason is quite different. I rise the issue and announce that there are other factors, putting Armen’s and Smbat’s lives in danger, about which they do not dare to speak up. So, I do it for them,” said Arthur Sakunc.

Nina Karapetyanc mentioned another case when some of the members of the”Sasna Tsrer” group had demanded the same, and their demand had been accepted without any difficulties.

Armen Bilyan’s attorney, Armine Fanyan, noted that the Penitentiary Department gave contradicting answers to her and the court. “In a response addressed to me, it was stated that the body conducting the criminal proceedings needed permission, and in a letter addressed to the court it was said that there was no need to transfer.”

The attorney said that Armen Bilyan’s condition was extremely heavy, though he had stopped the hunger strike.