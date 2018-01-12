Armen Bilyan stops hunger strike

Announcement

Detainee of Nubarashen Prison A. Bilyan was offered to go to the “Hospital for Convicts” penitentiary, considering that this penitentiary is the only effective medical institution in Armenia and the amount of medical care and service provided therein and quality is essentially different from the medical care provided by the medical aid offered at penitentiaries, which Bilyan had refused.

Today, on January 12, Armen Bilyan agreed to move to the “Hospital for Convicts” penitentiary, and already there stopped his hunger strike.

At the moment, A. Bilyan is in the “Hospital for Convicts,” under the staff’s attention and due care, Department of Public Relations of the Penitentiary Service of the RA Ministry of Justice reports.