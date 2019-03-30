“With Vano and Without Vano” book presented (video)

The presentation of the book, entitled With Vano and Without Vano, is being held currently. The author is Vasak Darbinyan, and the book is about the writer, political and state figure Vano Siradeghyan.

According to Vasak Darbinyan, the stories around the main hero of the book, his discoveries are a unique way to present the Armenian reality of the past decades, the literary and political atmosphere of Armenia.

By the way, Ashot Bleyan, who was also present at the meeting, noted that it was difficult to imagine that one day Vano Siradeghyan would be so unprotected.