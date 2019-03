The solo concert of Russian singer Stas Mikhailov scheduled on April 2, at the Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex ,will not take place. This is stated in the official report of the Russian company K-Concerto.

Tickets for the concert are subject to refund in all box offices where they have been purchased.

It was planned that Famous Russian singer Stas Mikhailov’s concert, entitled “I and You,” would include some popular hits, as well as new works.