Flights at Zvartnots to be conducted from 9 pm to 9 am

“Zvartnots” airport is going to make a major contribution and repair the airport runway, bringing it to the international best standards. According to “Armenia International Airports” CJSC, the runway of the airport has a length of 3850 meters and a width of 56 meters. It was built in 1963 and has so far been repaired and reinforced several times. The repair of the runway was carried out in 2003-2004.

The renovation works will begin on April 1 and will last for 45 days. Flights will be operated only at 21:00 in the evening until 09:00 in the morning.