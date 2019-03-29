I thought, maybe it’s April 1 joke – Konstantin Orbelyan (video)

konstantin orbelyan learned only yesterday evening that he was relived from the position of the director of the Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, which was signed by RA Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan.

“Since the order was issued by April 1, I thought, maybe it’s April 1 joke,” he says.

The collective supports Mr. Orbelian. “Tomorrow we will be calling Nazeni Gharibyan, who is carrying out the duties of the minister, and we will decide what will be our next steps,” said Liparit Avetisyan, opera soloist.