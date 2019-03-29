Several lawmakers of “My Step” faction travel to Artsakh (video)

The parliament failed to start its session today because the minimum required lawmakers weren’t in attendance.

Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan said several lawmakers have traveled to Artsakh, that’s why the session didn’t commence.

“ I don’t think this is anyhow disrupting our work, I don’t think we will miss anything with this. Anyway it’s not good that the lawmakers didn’t make accurate calculations, they could’ve departed after the voting,” Simonyan said.

He did not specify the purpose of the MPs’ visit.

He said the visit will have only positive impact in the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan summit due in Vienna, but nevertheless Simonyan stressed that there was no arrangement for this visit to happen during the summit.