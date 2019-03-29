It seems like someone comes and uses your garden, but you are the one who is paying the rent of the garden – protestor (video)

The bus number 207 with the route of Armavir-Yerevan does not work for 5 days. Route drivers are demonstrating in front of the Government building demanding that the Government take action and not allow other companies to drive with route. The route number 207 bus belongs to “Galactica Trans Servis” LLC, which, according to the drivers gathered in front of the government building, is the only one that won the tender.

“It seems like someone comes and uses your garden, but you are the one who is paying the rent of the garden,” said one of the drivers.

The drivers of the company have also applied to the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, where they received a response- go and everything will be good.