Armenia to send humanitarian aid to Iran (video)

Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan announced at today’s Cabinet meeting that Armenia will send humanitarian support to Iran to help in tackling the consequences of the deadly floods that hit the country last week.

“It is organized through the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Center, there they will also have participation. Technical equipment, vehicles and rescuers will be dispatched”, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan attached great importance to helping the friendly neighbor.

Earlier on March 28, Tsolakyan had held a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to express condolences over the deadly floods and express willingness to assist the victims.