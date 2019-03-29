1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
LIVE
VIDEOS
iREPORT
BLOG
ARCHIVE
SEARCH
Հայ
Рус
Eng
483.75
553.65
USD
483.75
-0.01
GBP
611.61
0.57
EUR
553.65
2.21
RUB
6.97
-0.01
Yerevan -2 °
Yerevan
29.03.19 13:30
-2°
Humidity
71 %
Pressure
30138.87 մմ ս.ս
UV index
0
Facebook
Twitter
Android App
iPhone App
RSS
Home
Politics
Economy
Social
Culture
Regions
Sports
Business
Interview
LIVE. Government session (video)
13:09 | March 29,2019 |
Politics
Հայ
Views
Print
Հայ
Share
OTHER NEWS FROM THIS SECTION
Extraordinary session delayed because of no quorum in Parliament
PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
Nikol Pashinyan: Let's give everyone money. Citizen depends on the Government
LIVE. Extraordinary Sitting of NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs
Newsfeed
Videos
13:29
Extraordinary session delayed because of no quorum in Parliament
13:09
LIVE. Government session
12:58
US Men’s Chess Championship: Samuel Sevian lost his position
11:11
Armenian President offers condolences to Kazakh counterpart
28 Mar
New initiative of IDeA foundation
27 Mar
LIVE. Petrosyan – Safarli. Armenian-Azeri Chess Tournament
Ավելին
19 Jun
Seyran Saroyan: How can one become from the hero to the thief of ‘tushonka’?
28 May
Էլթոն Ջոնը շատ մեծ մտավորական է. Արմեն Սարգսյան
28 May
Էլթոն Ջոն. Այստեղ շատ էներգիա եւ հույս կա
26 May
Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի կոչը արտերկրում գտնվող եւ «բանակից ազատված» զորակոչիկներին
26 May
AYB FE + 25 05 18
26 May
Նիկոլ Փաշինյանը Դիլիջանի դպրոցում
19 Jun
Seyran Saroyan: How can one become from the hero to the thief of ‘tushonka’?
28 May
Էլթոն Ջոնը շատ մեծ մտավորական է. Արմեն Սարգսյան
28 May
Էլթոն Ջոն. Այստեղ շատ էներգիա եւ հույս կա
26 May
Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի կոչը արտերկրում գտնվող եւ «բանակից ազատված» զորակոչիկներին
26 May
AYB FE + 25 05 18
26 May
Նիկոլ Փաշինյանը Դիլիջանի դպրոցում
Ավելին
Դեպի վեր