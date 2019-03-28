New initiative of IDeA foundation

IDeA Foundation launches Climate Uturn — an ecological platform that will focus on reforestation, waste prevention, energy saving, environmental standards development.

A sustainable ecosystem is strategically important for the development of any country. The only way to keep talented people in Armenia and attract new ones is to create comfortable and modern living conditions. This means a healthy environment, opportunities for self-realization, high-quality education and health care.

Systemic change is only possible when the country develops in a consistent and integrated manner, which is why IDeA implements interconnected anchor projects that spark multiplicative positive changes. This approach requires a solid foundation — a platform. IDeA’s projects are based on several platforms: the Aurora Prize is implemented on the humanitarian platform, UWC Dilijan is on the educational one. Technological, healthcare, financial, tourist and urban platforms are part of IDeA Foundation as well. Like others, the environmental platform is a long-term initiative and is considered as a part of 30-year country development program.

Today, our country, along with the entire planet, faces serious climate challenges that will inevitably affect our quality of life. It seems that at some point humanity has gone the wrong way and now needs to make a U-turn. That is why IDeA Foundation launches Climate Uturn — an environmental platform aimed at changing our attitude to the planet and behavioral patterns.

“This is yet another ambitious initiative by IDeA Foundation in our journey to contributing to the holistic development of the country,” mentions Rafi Baghdjian, CEO, IDeA.

“We strongly believe that we can co-create the future we want to live in. Nearly 50% of our daily actions are just a mindless habit. By introducing green habits we plan to engage people into sustainable circle of collective action that creates positive environmental impact,” says Diana Badeian, head of the Climate Uturn environmental platform, “we will focus on 3 most relevant areas where it’s easier to take action and immediately see results. These are waste prevention, reforestation, and energy saving.” In addition, the project program includes the development of environmental standards for products and services implemented in Armenia.

IDeA Foundation has many years of experience in creating infrastructure projects that improve the lives of communities, but environmental challenges are too big to be solved just by a single initiative. The Climate Uturn team holds negotiations with international and local partners and soon will open the registration for volunteers who will be the driving force of the initiative.

Additional information

Together with its partners, IDeA Foundation has already implemented a pilot project, World Cleanup Day in Armenia on September 15 last year, engaging more than 10 thousand volunteers. Earlier, the foundation initiated a project to recognize Tatev as a national park, planted more than 1,000 trees in Tatev, organized waste collection in the villages of Tatev and Halidzor, and installed energy-efficient street lighting in the village of Tandzatap. As part of the Dilijan development program more than 240,000 plants and 550 trees were planted, and a joint project with the EU developed 11 routes around the Dilijan National Park. UWC Dilijan received the international BREEAM Green Certificate and Green Roof Leadership Award.

Large-scale Climate Uturn events will be held this fall, but activity begins now, you can follow the progress through their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/climateuturn