Today is the 9th day of the Men’s European Individual Chess Championship in Skopje.

Our grandmaster Samvel Ter-Sahakyan will meet with Benjamin Glaudra. Sergei Movsisyan’s opponent is Christopher Rzepka. Manvel Petrosyan from Artsakh will meet with Azerbaijani Elita Safarli.

The games will start at 18:15 Yerevan time. Chess fans can follow the games on our website.