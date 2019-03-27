PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Liliane Maury Pasquier, currently in Armenia on an official trip, visited on March 27 the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

She was accompanied by Ruben Rubinyan, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament.

At the memorial, Pasquier laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, the parliament’s press service reported.

The PACE president then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and signed the honorary guest book.

She said that genocides are being committed today also and that hatred, xenophobia and discrimination must be combated. “They lead to crimes and are against human rights and dignity”, she said.