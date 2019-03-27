Nikol Pashinyan: Let’s give everyone money. Citizen depends on the Government (video)

Nikol Pashinyan expressed an opinion that it seems we create some kind of drug and give it constantly to a person and not notice that this policy does is not effective.

The sitting of the National Assembly continues. The Prime Minister responds to the MPs’ questions. Varazdat Karapetyan, member of the “My Step” faction is interested in subsidizing prices in agriculture.

“The problem is not whether we want to give money or not, we should understand what we will achieve as a result of the money that we would spent, because the idea is very good, but it’s traditional and an ineffective idea to give money to everyone,” said Pashinyan.

Nikol Pashinyan thinks that thanks to this method, citizen depends on the Government.