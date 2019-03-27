Frequent changes changes in legislation are an obstacle to foreign investors – Gagik Makaryan (video)

There are a number of problems in Armenia that are an obstacle for foreign investors. Gagik Makaryan, chairman of the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia, thinks investors in the business environment are interested in three important issues while investing: costs, risks and changes in legislation. According to him, the low quality of public services and infrastructures creates additional expenses for investors. Sometimes, the costs, which are expected according to the business plan, are higher than it should be.

 

