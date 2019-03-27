Did we make a revolution in the country to be a society of ‘black laborers?’ – prime minister (video)

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, answering the question of the member of the “My Step” bloc in the National Assembly Gevorg Papoyan, said that there should not be people with low salaries in Armenia.

“There should not be a person in Armenia who would think to work for eighty thousand drams. It is an impression that those with high salaries are the enemies of this country,” stated Prime Minister and added that we should show that the latter is the hero of our times, as this person did not waste his time but studied.

“Did we make a revolution in the country to be a society of ‘black laborers?'”