Cooperation between PACE and Armenia is excellent – PACE President (video)

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Liliane Maury Pasquier, was in the National Assembly today.

She delivered a speech from the central podium and mentioned that Armenia’s membership in the PACE was important for the establishment of democracy, the constitutional, judicial reform and the establishment of national mechanisms for the protection of human rights and other spheres.

Liliane Maury Pasquier stressed the importance of the progress that has been made in recent years in Armenia. In this regard, PACE expresses its satisfaction with Armenia. The PACE President congratulated the Armenian people and the politicians for the use of new constitutional mechanisms in this period of transition to the political system.