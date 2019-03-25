Pashinyan-Aliev meeting in Vienna?

The Azerbaijani press today assures that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet on March 29 in Vienna.

A1+ tried to find out about this from the press secretary of the RA Prime Minister Vladimir Karapetyan. “The leaders will make a statement about their meeting,” he said.

By the way, on the website of the President of Austria it is mentioned that on March 29 meetings with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of Azerbaijan are scheduled separately, at 15.15 and 18.30 local time respectively.