It is possible that there will be inflation in 2019, which will not exceed 4% – Tigran Khachatryan (video)

In the National Assembly, Tigran Khachatryan, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, said in the interview with the journalists that there is a possibility of inflation in 2019.

“Usually, there is inflation because there are limited resources in the economy, and for them there is a struggle between businesses. It requires someone to be to pay more than he did yesterday for for the same amount of the resource. That is, the demand for this limited resource causes inflation. ”

He mentioned that the inflation will not exceed 4%.