Samuel Sevian and Tatev Abrahamyan celebrate victories in US

Our three compatriots are also participating in the 2019 US Chess Championship in St. Louis.

Tatev Abrahamyan has scored 3,5 points after five rounds and is currently in third place. By the way, she had three consecutive victories in the last three rounds. In the 6th round today, Tatev Abrahamyan will compete with US 7 champion Irina Krush.

In the 5th round of Men’s Tournament, Varuzhan Hakobyan competed with Samuel Sevian. The Armenian Derby ended with the victory of the 18-year-old grandmaster.

Samuel Sevian scored 3 points after this victory and became equal with the top four participants – Hikaru Nakamura, Lanier Dominguez, Wesley Sue and Jeffrey Ksion. Next, in the 6th round our compatriot will meet with Samuel Shankland.

Varuzhan Hakobyan is in the 9-11th places with 2 points. He will compete with Evander Liang today.