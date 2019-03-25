Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his little fan from Gyumri guests of President (video)

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal, the president’s office said in a press release.

The school-kid from Gyumri who is a huge fan of Mkhitaryan was also present at the meeting. Not only did little Manvel get the chance to meet the football star, but also got the president of the country to introduce him.

Manvel is a child actor whom Sarkissian met by chance when walking around Gyumri over the weekend.

Turns out the boy had told the president about his dream to meet Mkhitaryan, and Sarkissian arranged everything just two days later.

“When I asked Manvel what his dream was, he said he wants to become a football player like Henrikh Mkhitaryan,” the president said when introducing Manvel to the Gunners midfielder.

“Look how simple our dreams are, they can come true in a day,” President Sarkissian told the child.

Mkhitaryan signed a football and gifted it to Manvel, who also got a photo with the Armenian international and the PRESIDENT.

Speaking with Mkhitaryan afterwards, Sarkissian said he is a longtime football fan.

Sarkissian then spoke about his memories regarding the legendary Ararat FC of Yerevan. “My football love of many years had days of sparks and joy. These days where the 1973-1975s”, the president said. “Now many are cheering for Arsenal, but the reason of this is you”.

Sarkissian wished good luck to Mkhitaryan, and in turn the Armenian international gifted a signed Mkhitaryan #7 shirt to the president.