Byurakan Observatory is very active in organizing international conferences – young scientist (video)

According to young scientist at the Byurakan Observatory Hasmik Andreasyan, science has good prerequisites for development in Armenia, which is conditioned by professional staff. According to Andreasyan, the existing shortcomings are mainly related to the lack of finance, and that is why young people’s involvement and interest in science is decreasing.

“Byurakan Observatory is very active in organizing international conferences and international schools. Last year, we had the 5th International Byurakan School and a Scientific Conference,” says a young scientist, emphasizing that the participation of the best international experts is a boost for young people in science.

According to the young scientist, the development of science is conditioned by generation change, education and financial support.