Armenia-Finland match of EURO 2020 qualifying round will be held on March 26 at “Republican” stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan.

According to the press service of the Football Federation of Armenia, the match will be served by Montenegrin referee team headed by Nikola Dababovich. Assistants include Milovan Ducic and Jovica Tacir. The duties of the 4th official will be made by Milovan Milaczic.