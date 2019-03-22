Children with social problems no longer to be included in special schools (video)

Only 4 special schools will stay in Armenia. Children with social problems will no longer be included in special schools.

It is planned to switch to universal inclusive education in 2019. Still in 2016, the Government made a decision to introduce a universal inclusive education system and proposed an action plan and timetable. Acting director of the Special Educational Complex for Children with Hearing Impaired Lusine Babayan says: “What is happening today is the continuation of the process launched in 2016.”