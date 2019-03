According to Yezidi Women’s Rights Report published in 2016, among 15 Yezidi-populated communities, 473 have been enrolled in the school, out of which 234 graduated from 9th grade, 122 received 12-year education, and 117 girls did not even receive 9-year education in violation of the law in 2013-2015.

“But this is not a complete picture,” says Boris Muraz, President of the Sinjar Yezidis Union NGO. “In our estimates, 50 percent of Yezidi women do not even get 9-year education.”