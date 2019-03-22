Levon Zakaryan: We will have to rename a children’s park into a park that has been seized by adults (video)

There are no carousels in Kirov’s children’s park, and instead of them there are unfinished buildings. And the construction has been stopped because the residents have appealed to the court.

Today, Levon Zakaryan, a member of the “My Step” council, addressed the mayor and chief architect Arthur Meschian at an extraordinary session of the council.

According to the council member, if this continues, the park will need to be renamed. “We will have to rename a children’s park into a park that has been seized by adults.”