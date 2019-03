The Armenian national football team and the Armenian Football Federation (FFA) delegation have already arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s capital, Sarajevo, where the first round of Euro-2020 qualifying round J’s group Bosnia and Herzegovina-Armenia will be held on March 23.

As the FFA press service informs, our team settled at Sarajevo’s Rado Plaza hotel. On March 22, at 18:30 at local time, Armenia will have a pre-match training at the Graubica Stadium in Sarajevo.