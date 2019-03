Armenia’s athlete Artur Davtyan overcame the qualifying round at the World Cup in gymnastics in Doha and entered the finals.

He scored 14,849 points and took the 3rd place. To note, the top 8 athletes will compete in the final.

To remind, Vahagn Davtyan, Artur Tovmasyan, and Harutyun Merdinyan also entered the final stage yesterday.