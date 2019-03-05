Hovhannes  Sharambeyan center of folk art

Sharambeyan Center of Folk Art is a unique cultural, educational institution which represents the folk art of historical-ethnographic regions of Armenia.

The rich collection of the Center represents different works of Armenian folk masters: rugs and carpets, embroidery and lace, pottery, art processing of wood, metal and stone.

Different exhibitions and events, educational and cultural programs, master classes and interactive concerts are being held at the Center.

VISIT

Admission ticket for main exposition Excursion service

Armenian

Foreign languages /Russian, English, French/

The permission for recording and photographing of the main exposition in professional camera is left on the Center’s directorates discretion.

During the excursion you will have an opportunity to reveal the secrets of Armenian folk art, to participate in carpet weaving and embroidery master-classes.

The Time-table of studies: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Exhibition is open

Tuesday-Saturday 11.00AM-17.00PM

Sunday 11.00AM-16.00PM

Monday Closed

Package “Master Class”

It includes:

The price of the entrance and excursion ticket: permanent and temporary exhibition viewing.

During the master class the visiter has an opportunity to participate in handicraft creation as well as to purchase souvenirs.

Package “Folk Melodies”

It includes:

The price of the entrance and excursion ticket: permanent and temporary exhibition viewing.

Interactive folk dance performance.

Coffee.