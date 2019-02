On the morning of February 27, police officers noticed a man, who turned to be a robber, with a knife in front of a jewelry store on Abovyan Street in Artik. The robber had already hurt the store owner’s hand.

The man was taken to the police department of Artik, where the law-enforcers identified his identity, according to which he is Hamazasp Mnatsyan, resident of the village of Saragat.

A criminal case has been initiated.

Hamazasp Mnatsyan is arrested.

An investigation is under way.