Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan receives Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. of the U.S. Embassy

On February 26, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Rafik Mansour, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. of the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan.

Mher Grigoryan introduced the guest on the government’s priorities and upcoming actions aimed at the country’s economic development.

Rafik Mansour thanked for the reception and congratulated the deputy PM on re-appointment.

At the meeting the officials discussed a number of issues relating to the Armenian-American relations, as well as exchanged views on the further development of the bilateral partnership.