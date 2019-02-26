If this building collapses, who will be responsible for that? – Resident of Arzumanyan Building (video)

Residents 10 and 12 buildings of Arzumanyan Street are complaining that their buildings are demolished, but they have not received a clear answer from the municipality so far. Resident Nelli Avetyan shows the big holes in the house saying that every time people come from the municipality, take pictures and say that the building is registered, but no clear steps are taken.

Residents learned from the municipality that apartments will be provided to the residents of the 8a building near their neighborhood, with the promise that the residents will provide the 8a building to the designer of the building. The residents’ request is that if such a decision is made, they also want to be included in that plan.