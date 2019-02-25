On February 25, a meeting of the leadership of the armed forces was held at the administrative complex of the Defense Ministry, chaired by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, lieutenant general Artak Davtyan.
During the consultation, the work carried out in February was summed up, future problems, upcoming tactical exercises and plans were discussed.
Leadership of Armed Forces holds meeting
