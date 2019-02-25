Ambassador of UAE at Office of President (video)

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Armenia Muhammed Al Zaab delivered his credentials to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

As the press service of the President’s Office reports, congratulating the Ambassador of the UAE on assuming the responsible position, President Sarkissian expressed confidence that during his tenure Muhammed Al Zaab will serve his experience and professional skills for further strengthening and deepening the cooperation between the two friendly states.

The newly appointed Ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President of the UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Armenian President. Recalling his recent visit to the UAE and the successful discussions and agreements reached during that visit, President Sarkissian said that their implementation will foster the dynamically developing bilateral relations.

Speaking about economic partnership, the interlocutors emphasized the spheres of high technologies, food security, tourism and alternative energy as priority directions.