Textbooks to be created after experts’ conclusions (video)

Arevik Anapiosyan, Deputy Minister of Education and Science assures that when preparing textbooks, the ministry will not cooperate with one organization as it was in the past. Groups of experts and methodologies will be formed, and as a result of the discussions, the work will begin.

Member of the Civic Education Initiative Lusine Kharatyan mentioned that studies were conducted in the history and literature textbooks of the high school. Armenia has obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. It is about peace tolerance, equality of men and women, but in the textbooks it does not exist.