LIVE. Those who have escape from military service to have opportunity to return to their homeland (video)

The sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security is underway.

The issue of making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On citizens that do not complete the compulsory military service by the violation of the defined procedure” is discussed.

The main speaker is Gevorg Gorgisyan from the PAP faction.

It is proposed to prolong the decision to pardon those 27 year-old ones who once escaped from the compulsory military service for a corresponding fee.

The adoption of the draft law will give an opportunity to those who are in this same category and are living outside of the country to go back to their homeland legally.