NSS advises to wait several days (video)

A group of residents of the Urtsadzor community is holding a protest action.

According to them, the newly elected mayor of Urtsadzor, Rafik Andreasyan, has distributed bribes, flour, and other products during the election campaign.

According to Urdzadzor resident, contract serviceman Sayad Hovhannisyan, they called the police station of Vedi, but the police did not take any measures, as Andreasyan has his “people” in Urtsadzor Police.

Urtsadzor residents demand a meeting with the government representative. The prime minister’s assistant came and listened to them.