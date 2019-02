Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on February 25 received Chaplain General of the Canadian Armed Forces, Major-General Guy Chapdelaine.

During the meeting, the Chaplaincy of the Armenian and Canadian Armed Forces were discussed. The Canadian side presented the chaplaincy procedures in their Armed Forces with the chaplain-army-state partnership format.

The sides reached an agreement to continue the training for the two chaplains of the Armenian Armed Forces in Canada.