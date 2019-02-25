Armenian Ambassador meets Iranian minister

Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan on February 24 met with minister of information and communications technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi.

At the meeting the two officials discussed the programs carried out so far in the IT and telecommunications sector and the future cooperation prospects.

They also touched upon a number of issues of bilateral cooperation which are expected to be discussed during the upcoming visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation to Iran.