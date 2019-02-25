Shots heard in Yerevan. 3 people taken to hospital – Shamshyan.com

According to Shamshyan.com, shots were heard in Yerevan shortly before. Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to Erebuni Medical Center and one to Armenia Medical Center.

According to the source, police and investigators detected a Range Rover car on Bagratunyats Street on which traces of the shot have been found.

And on the Artsakh street, police and investigators have found a Toyota 50ZZ 004 white car with numerous traces of the shot.

The Police and the Investigative Division detect the identity of the injured. A criminal case has been initiated on the case.

According to the information, one of the wounded is the son of one of the NA MPs.