Meeting of Ambassador of Armenia Holy See

Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Karen Nazaryan met with His Eminence Gianfranco Cardinal Ravasi, President of the Pontificial Council of Culture and the members of the Council on February 21.

The press service of the MFA Armenia, during the meeting the Armenian Ambassador highlighted the continuous expansion of Armenia-Holy See cultural agenda, given the fact that both states act as protectors of world heritage and universal values.

The sides agreed to implement new joint educational and cultural projects and initiatives using the ancient deep and friendly relations aimed at further fostering the awareness and spread of cultural and spiritual values.