First book of sports journalist Yuri Aleqsanyan released (video)

The presentation of famous sports journalist Yuri Aleqsanyan’s first book took place today at the Isahakyan Library.

The book is primarily dedicated to our glorious athletes-coaches, trainers and sportsmen. Some of them were present at the presentation, namely famous footballer Arkady Andreasyan and basketball player Anahit Sargsyan.

The latter mentioned in his speech that our society need such books, as they not only introduce the past path of the former athletes to the new generation, but also creates an interest in sports.

Yuri Aleqsanyan, who is also the president of the Federation of Sports Journalists of Armenia, told A1+ that he is already preparing a second book dedicated to other prominent Armenian sportsmen.