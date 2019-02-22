Armenia builds its relations with the partner states based on the principle of reciprocity – Ruben Rubinyan

Ruben Rubinyan, chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, on February 22 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands to Armenia Johannes Douma.

During the meeting the officials highlighted the development of the parliamentary relations between the two countries and in this regard the role of the foreign affairs committee as a link coordinating the parliamentary diplomacy.

Talking about Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, Ruben Rubinyan said Armenia builds its relations with the partner states based on the principle of reciprocity.

The officials also discussed the ratification process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Ruben Rubinyan expressed hope that the Agreement will be ratified as soon as possible.