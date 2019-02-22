With eye of A1+ or when there are no banned topics (video)

17 years ago, on April 2, A1+ was taken off air. In 2002, A1 + was a young, yet up-to-date TV channel which was the first channel that covered the crime of October 27, Poghos Poghosyan’s murder because of saying “Privet Rob,” and so on.

A1+ starts a new series. Let’s recall the significant events that took place since 1991 till today, the majority of which was recorded only by the A1+’s camera,and was first voiced by A1+.

This time we present the 1991-2002 events. That is, the Artsakh war, the election of Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the resignation, September 25, 1996, October 27, murder of Boghos Poghosyan, the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia (NCTR) historical session. That is until April 2, 2002. when A1+ was taken off air.

By the way, Robert Kocharyan says to A1+ journalist on the way to Tashkent on the morning of April 2, before the NCTR session: “Once I told your colleagues that if there were no A1+, I would create A1+ Company.