We see the solution to the Artsakh issue by being connected to Armenia – Gevorg Gulumyan (video)

Member of the Kamk Coordinating Council Davit Parian encourages everyone to participate in the rally on February 26, at 18:00. He considers this as an additional support to Nikol Pashinyan and for the promotion of national and state interests in the negotiation process of the Artsakh issue.

Vahagn Chakhalyan, another member of the Kamk Coordinating Council, says that if the negotiation process does not have a pro-Armenian development in the Artsakh issue, hundreds of thousands of Armenians will definitely go out to the street to protect Artsakh.