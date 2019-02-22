Second round of Aeroflot Open chess tournament takes place

The games of the 2nd round took place in Moscow’s Aeroflot Open international chess tournament.

Grandmaster Manuel Petrosyan celebrated victory in our A tournament. Hayk Martirosyan, Tigran L. Petrosyan, Aram Hakobyan and Shant Sargsyan finished their games in peace.

After the second round Hayk Martirosyan earned 1.5 points, Tigran L. Petrosian and Manuel Petrosyan are half, Aram Hakobyan and Shant Sargsyan are half points.

In the 3rd round today our three chess players will compete with representatives of China. Hayk Martirosyan will meet with Lee Yann, and Tigran L. Petrosyan and Manuel Petrosian will play with black pieces with Ki Ching and Jane Zhu.