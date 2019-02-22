Evgenia Medvedeva – leader of Russian Cup

Armenian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva representing Russia has started successful performances at the Women’s Figure Skating Cup of Russia, which is being held in Greater Novgorod.

This is the last tournament that gives athletes the opportunity to win the World Cup. Evgenia Medvedeva, currently trained by Canadian specialist Trace Wilson, has got 76.89 points and now heads the tournament table. She is followed by Stanislav Konstantinova with 75.47 points.

It should be noted that twice world champion Evgenia Medvedeva has not won two awards yet: the Russian Cup and the title of Olympic champion yet.