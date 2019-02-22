Ahead of Armenia-Turkmenistan intergovernmental economic commission

Armenia and Turkmenistan are preparing for the 9th session of intergovernmental economic commission due in mid-2019 in Ashgabat.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan held a meeting on February 21 with the country’s finance and economy minister Batyr Bazarow to discuss related issues, the foreign ministry said in a read-out of the meeting.

The sides discussed the circle of issues that will be included in the financial-economic part of the session. They also discussed the possibility of opening an Armenian trading house in Turkmenistan, prospects of involving Armenian capital companies in the Turkmen market and other issues concerning bilateral economic relations.

The Armenian ambassador and the Turkmen minister attached importance to increasing trade turnover volumes and boosting economic ties. They agreed to continue sectoral cooperation.