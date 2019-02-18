Minister of Defense participates in International Defense Conference

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan has participated in the Abu Dhabi International Defense Conference, as well as the IDEX 2019 exhibition.

The minister also visited the Armenian pavilion where the country’s military production is presented, the ministry said in a news release.

On February 17, Tonoyan met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE military Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. During the meetings the sides discussed possibilities for enhancing defense cooperation between Armenia and the UAE.

Speaking about prospects for developing bilateral military cooperation, Tonoyan attached importance to the necessity for placing the cooperation on planned and contractual bases.

In Abu Dhabi, Tonoyan also held a meeting with his Greek counterpart Evangelos Apostolakis.

Tonoyan congratulated Apostolakis on assuming office and invited him to pay a visit to Armenia.

The Armenian and Greek defense chiefs discussed a broad range of issues concerning military cooperation. Highlighting the significant achievements in defense cooperation, the ministers expressed readiness to enhance it.

Tonoyan, accompanied by Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahagn Melikyan, also visited the Armenian Embassy to the UAE in Abu Dhabi where they took part in a symbolic tree planting event. Tonoyan then visited the Abu Dhabi St. Martyrs Church, where the Ara Khanoyan National College is located.