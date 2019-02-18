Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan on February 18 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Armenia Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva.

The Parliament Speaker highlighted the ancient historic ties, cultural and diplomatic relations between the two peoples and attached importance to the unique role of the Armenian community in the development of the bilateral ties.

Speaker Mirzoyan said the parliamentary friendship group will play a major role for boosting the bilateral contracts.

Touching upon the complete ratification process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Ararat Mirzoyan thanked the Bulgarian authorities for ratifying the document.

In her turn the Bulgarian Ambassador congratulated the Speaker on assuming office and conveyed the invitation of the Bulgarian Parliament Speaker to visit Bulgaria.

The Ambassador highly valued the current relations between the two countries and attached importance to the cooperation of parliamentary friendship groups, as well as the deepening of mutual partnership in various international structures.

As for the CEPA’s ratification by Bulgaria, the Ambassador noted that it will contribute to deepening the relations of Armenia and the EU member states, including Bulgaria.

The sides also discussed the bilateral cooperation agenda and emphasized that there is a great potential for the development and expansion of the Armenian-Bulgarian mutual partnership which is not utilized.